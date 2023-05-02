Judge sentences woman in Mount Pleasant stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has learned how long she will spend in prison after a Charleston County jury convicted her in a 2019 stabbing.

Nyasia Marie Grant, 27. was convicted on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The jury reached its verdict on Wednesday after the third day of her trial, Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation said.

Judge Thomas Cooper then sentenced her to five years on both charges.

During the trial, prosecutors told the jury that the victim was checking out at a Refuel gas station on Venning Road in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 19, 2019, when she Grant confronted her. Prosecutors said Grant berated the victim inside the store and knocked items from her hands as the victim and clerks watched in confusion.

The victim said she waited in the store for a time after the first attack before walking outside where Grant then attacked her with a serrated steak knife, Nation said.

A doctor from Roper St. Francis testified that the victim suffered multiple layers of injury because of the depth of the stabbing and that the knife missed the victim’s brachial artery by only a few inches. If the victim had not turned in self-defense, the doctor said, the outcome would have been even more dire.

The jury heard that the victim was able to apply a makeshift tourniquet and saw photos of the blood trail.

She faced up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge, Nation said.

The law requires Grant to serve the entirety of the five years she was sentenced.

