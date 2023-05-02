SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Judge sentences woman in Mount Pleasant stabbing

Nyasia Grant was sentenced after a jury convicted her on charges of assault and battery of a...
Nyasia Grant was sentenced after a jury convicted her on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a 2019 Mount Pleasant stabbing,.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has learned how long she will spend in prison after a Charleston County jury convicted her in a 2019 stabbing.

Nyasia Marie Grant, 27. was convicted on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The jury reached its verdict on Wednesday after the third day of her trial, Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation said.

Judge Thomas Cooper then sentenced her to five years on both charges.

During the trial, prosecutors told the jury that the victim was checking out at a Refuel gas station on Venning Road in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 19, 2019, when she Grant confronted her. Prosecutors said Grant berated the victim inside the store and knocked items from her hands as the victim and clerks watched in confusion.

The victim said she waited in the store for a time after the first attack before walking outside where Grant then attacked her with a serrated steak knife, Nation said.

A doctor from Roper St. Francis testified that the victim suffered multiple layers of injury because of the depth of the stabbing and that the knife missed the victim’s brachial artery by only a few inches. If the victim had not turned in self-defense, the doctor said, the outcome would have been even more dire.

The jury heard that the victim was able to apply a makeshift tourniquet and saw photos of the blood trail.

She faced up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge, Nation said.

The law requires Grant to serve the entirety of the five years she was sentenced.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

The new requirements include preserving the old hospital façade, and if possible, preserve the...
Council approves preservation requirements for future of Summerville Main Street
Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday that public safety, public works and transportation are the...
Mt. Pleasant outlines 5-year plan to improve infrastructure, transportation
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Isle of Palms making strides to increase safety measures
Careyaya has partnered with the College of Charleston to connect families and student caregivers.
On-demand caregiving platform comes to Lowcountry, partners with CofC