Lowcountry high school boys soccer playoff scores (5/1)

Boys Soccer playoffs - Round 1

5-A

Wando 2, Summerville 1 - The Warriors will host River Bluff in round 2 on Wednesday

Carolina Forest 4, Ft. Dorchester 0

Stall 2, St. James 1 - The Warriors will face Chapin on Wednesday

Ashley Ridge 8, White Knoll 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Berkeley in round 2 on Wednesday

Chapin 6, Cane Bay 0

West Ashley 2, Stratford 1 F/2OT - The Wildcats move on to the 2nd round and will travel to Carolina Forest on Wednesday

Berkeley 3, Sumter 2 - The Stags will head to Ashley Ridge for round 2 on Wednesday

4-A

Beckham 2, North Myrtle Beach 0 - The Bengals will travel to AC Flora on Wednesday for round 2

3-A

Hanahan 2, Brookland-Cayce 1 - The Hawks will head to Waccamaw for round 2 on Wednesday

