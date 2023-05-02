SC Lottery
Man accused of holding convenience store employee at gunpoint, robbing store

A 25-year-old man is facing charges related to a downtown robbery after police say he held an...
A 25-year-old man is facing charges related to a downtown robbery after police say he held an employee at gunpoint and took money from the store’s cash registers.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges related to a downtown robbery after police say he held an employee at gunpoint and took money from the store’s cash registers.

Vincent Smith was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Eastside Market convenience store around 9:45 p.m. on April 19 for an armed robbery.

A police report states the victim was sitting at the counter when an unknown man walked in and pointed a firearm at him and told him to get on the ground.

The victim was then told to open both cash registers and give up his wallet and cell phone, according to the report.

The suspect, later identified as Smith, took approximately $4,000 from the registers and $100 from the victim’s wallet, the report states.

Smith was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

