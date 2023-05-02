SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant outlines 5-year plan to improve infrastructure, transportation

Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday that public safety, public works and transportation are the...
Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday that public safety, public works and transportation are the three largest categories on their list of priorities.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant has outlined more than $300 million worth of projects they want to work on over the next five years.

Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday that public safety, public works and transportation are the three largest categories on their list of priorities.

For example, the town will be spending around $8 million over the next few years to expand an aging fire station along Bowman Road. Officials are designing what the renovated station would look like.

Some other plans include building a new public safety training facility, renovating Alhambra Hall, dredging Shem Creek, installing intersection improvements at Park West and a new road called All-American Boulevard.

As for the timing of these projects, Haynie said it is dependent on when grants come in and when the town budget will allow for them to start.

Haynie said some of the projects, like the fire station renovation, are fully funded while others still need a bit more money to move forward.

He also said these items are not only for maintaining the town’s infrastructure but to accommodate growth.

“When we already have investments in infrastructure, like the docks at Shem Creek, like Alhambra Hall, which is on this list, when they get to the point where it is getting to be a detriment, that’s a good reason to go ahead and spend that money because the public already owns those assets and expects us to keep them in functioning order,” Haynie said.

One big ticket item the town is looking at outside of the next five years is improving U.S. 17 from the Ravenel Bridge to Bowman Road. That’s currently estimated to cost over $100 million alone.

