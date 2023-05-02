SC Lottery
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

Alex Murdaugh gave a response Monday to a 2022 complaint filed by Nautilus Insurance Company
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh gave a response Monday to a 2022 complaint filed by Nautilus Insurance Company alleging that Murdaugh lied about details surrounding his former housekeeper’s death in 2018.

Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, passed away in 2018 following a fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

Following Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh initially claimed he worked with her family to help them get settlement money from his policy with Nautilus. However, Satterfield’s family claimed they never received any settlement and Murdaugh admitted that he owed them millions.

In May of 2022, Nautilus filed a complaint against Murdaugh and other defendants, stating that the information they received from Murdaugh regarding this case was incorrect.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh filed a response to their complaint addressing their allegations.

In the response, Murdaugh admitted that he approached the Satterfields and encouraged them to seek a settlement. He added that he also arranged for Cory Fleming to represent them and for Chad Westendorf, from Palmetto State Bank, to serve as the personal representative for Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

Murdaugh also admitted in the response that he lied about his dogs causing Satterfield’s fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment. He added that he initially claimed that Satterfield was not at their house that day to work. However, he can’t remember why she was at the Murdaugh’s home on the day of the accident.

Murdaugh continued in the response, admitting that the money from the settlement went to an account he owned rather than to the Satterfield family.

Despite admitting his lies in the response, Murdaugh denied any allegations that he co-conspired with anyone else to get the money. This included Cory Fleming, Chad Westendorf, Palmetto State Bank and Moss & Kuhn, P.A.

This situation is developing as the case continues. We will update this story as new information is released.

