N. Charleston Police looking for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen over the weekend.

Reniel Garcia, 49, was last seen leaving a North Charleston residence on April 30.

Police say Garcia is known to have multiple medical issues and was not feeling well when he was last seen by family.

Garcia was last seen driving a white 2003 Buick Parklane with South Carolina license plates UBG 982.

If you have any information on where Garcia might be, you’re asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

