SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Police looking for missing man

Reniel Garcia, 49, was last seen leaving a North Charleston residence on April 30.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen over the weekend.

Reniel Garcia, 49, was last seen leaving a North Charleston residence on April 30.

Police say Garcia is known to have multiple medical issues and was not feeling well when he was last seen by family.

Garcia was last seen driving a white 2003 Buick Parklane with South Carolina license plates UBG 982.

If you have any information on where Garcia might be, you’re asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police search for man missing since Thursday
Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, New York; and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, are...
Deputies arrest 2 in Pawleys Island ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary of jewelry store
The fire forced them to shut down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road near the Cathedral of...
FIRST ALERT: Ashley Phosphate blocked as crews battle mobile home fires
This proposed development would go on roughly 188 acres just north of Walterboro near Longleaf...
Colleton Co. could expect 265 new homes to match job growth, council says