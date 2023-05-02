SC Lottery
North Charleston Police arrest man in shooting

Vincent Lamont Smith, 25, is charged with attempted murer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree burglary, according to jail records.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged in a downtown Charleston robbery is now facing charges in a shooting in North Charleston.

Vincent Lamont Smith, 25, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree burglary, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The charges stem from a shooting on April 26 on Forest Avenue, police say. Jacobs said investigators identified Smith as the gunman in that case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charleston Police said Smith had been charged in connection with a downtown robbery in which he held an employee of the Eastside Market at gunpoint on April 19 and took money from the store’s cash registers.

Smith was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

