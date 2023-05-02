SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

On-demand caregiving platform comes to Lowcountry, partners with CofC

Careyaya has partnered with the College of Charleston to connect families and student caregivers.
Careyaya has partnered with the College of Charleston to connect families and student caregivers.(Careyaya)
By Katie Kamin
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s being called the uber of caregiving, and the platform has just arrived to the Lowcountry.

Careyaya, a website or online app, connects families who need caregiving help for their loved ones with college students who need hands-on experience in the medical field, according to founder Neal Shah. With the platform, Shah aims to fill a gap in caregivers across the area in an affordable way while providing new opportunities for students.

The inspiration behind the platform is personal to Shah. He was in his mid-thirties when he began caring for his wife who was severely ill with cancer. At first, Shah juggled a full-time job in finance and full-time care for his wife. He ultimately quit his job, however, when he couldn’t find other quality care for her.

“I basically became obsessed with the need,” he says. “I realized how many people were going through this, and I wanted to build a solution to help people.”

Shah, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, founded Careyaya in 2021 in the Triangle area of North Carolina. The platform has since exploded across the state and has just arrived in South Carolina, namely in Columbia and Charleston.

“We’re a caregiving platform that many call the uber of caregiving,” Shah says. “We connect families in need of elder care with wonderful caregivers nearby in their area, and uniquely all of our caregivers are college students.”

The concept is simple—a family goes to the Careyaya website, sets up an account with basic information and requests care. Within 2 to 3 days, a family is matched with a caregiver.

“[The students are helping] with meal preparation, taking someone on a walk, just keeping them company,” Shah says. “Frankly, even though it’s non-medical in nature, it has a big health impact of helping prevent falls, helping prevent loneliness, depression.”

Shah says Careyaya has partnered with College of Charleston to find students like Isabella Pinchevski, a sophomore studying public health who says she was successfully accepted to be a caregiver for Careyaya.

“I’m excited to meet the patients and make a connection and just be there for them,” she says.

Careyaya is a win-win, according to Shah. Families get kind, attentive caregivers for their loved ones and students get paid while getting medical experience.

“So many of the students are getting a lot of value, not just providing care for people and making some part-time income, but also critically getting hours toward graduate school programs,” Shah says.

Careyaya is also a far more affordable option compared to traditional home care, according to Shah. Caregiving services costs about $15-18 per hour, which is about half the cost of other home care agencies.

“It’s extremely affordable, and we wanted to build something that would advance health equity for the population that often can’t afford local care agencies,” Shah says.

The students are paid directly by the families, he says, which means the money goes right into students’ pockets instead of being siphoned off to a company, a common practice for a majority of home care agencies.

“Our technology is completely free to use and you can pay the caregiver directly,” Shah says. “It’s the lowest cost care option.”

For Shah and Pinchevski, though, providing care for families is more than just a job or opportunity for school—it’s a way to help others.

“I’m really hoping that I can make an impact and let someone know that there is someone there for them and they’re not a burden,” Pinchevski says.

If you are a college student looking to get involved with Careyaya or a family looking for a caregiver for a loved one, visit the Careyaya website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Nyasia Grant was sentenced after a jury convicted her on charges of assault and battery of a...
Judge sentences woman in Mount Pleasant stabbing
Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday that public safety, public works and transportation are the...
Mt. Pleasant outlines 5-year plan to improve infrastructure, transportation
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Isle of Palms making strides to increase safety measures
The 18th annual Race for Life brought walkers and runners alike together on Folly Beach Saturday.
18th annual Race for Life raises awareness of organ donation