Police investigating shots fired near MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s Public Safety Department is investigating after receiving several reports of shots fired.

Public Safety officials responded to the K lot behind the Ashley River Tower.

MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine says it appears the incident was isolated to the area.

Law enforcement is working with witnesses and looking at surveillance video, Woolwine said.

Officials say the incident was isolated to the first floor of the McClennan Banks garage and there is no threat to campus.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

