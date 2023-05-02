SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Summerville man out on bond, arrested for flying drone over prison

A Summerville man is facing charges after officials say he caught flying a drone with contraband over a Lee County correctional facility.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man is facing charges after officials say he caught flying a drone with contraband over a Lee County correctional facility.

Joshua B. Jordan, 31, of Summerville, is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner. Jordan attempted to fly a drone carrying contraband tobacco into the prison yard at the Lee Correctional Institution, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

At the time of his arrest, authorities say Jordan was out on bond for trafficking cocaine, providing contraband to prisoners and other charges including attempting to fly a drone over Lieber Correctional Institution in February 2022. Jordan also has previous charges of arson after he reportedly started a Lieber officer’s home on fire in March 2022, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Reniel Garcia, 49, was last seen leaving a North Charleston residence on April 30.
N. Charleston Police looking for missing man
Nyasia Grant was sentenced after a jury convicted her on charges of assault and battery of a...
Judge sentences woman in Mount Pleasant stabbing
The Charleston County School District is hoping to boost teacher pay more than 10 percent in...
Charleston Co. School District proposes major tax increase to boost teacher pay
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state