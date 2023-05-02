Report: Summerville man out on bond, arrested for flying drone over prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man is facing charges after officials say he caught flying a drone with contraband over a Lee County correctional facility.

Joshua B. Jordan, 31, of Summerville, is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner. Jordan attempted to fly a drone carrying contraband tobacco into the prison yard at the Lee Correctional Institution, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

At the time of his arrest, authorities say Jordan was out on bond for trafficking cocaine, providing contraband to prisoners and other charges including attempting to fly a drone over Lieber Correctional Institution in February 2022. Jordan also has previous charges of arson after he reportedly started a Lieber officer’s home on fire in March 2022, the report states.

