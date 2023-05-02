SC Lottery
Stingrays season ends with overtime loss to Florida in Game 6

By SC Stingrays
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades by a final score of 2-1 on Monday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. With the loss, South Carolina’s season comes to a close after losing the series 4-2.

Florida broke through at the 13:04 mark of the second period as Logan Lambdin netted his third goal of the series. Lambdin slid a shot underneath the left pad of Clay Stevenson for the 1-0 lead while on the man advantage.

Bear Hughes tied the game at a goal apiece at the 4:52 mark of the final period as he lifted a shot past the blocker of Cam Johnson on the man advantage. A slick pass from Josh Wilkins found Hughes where the rookie slapped a one-timer for his first goal of the postseason and forced overtime.

The Everblades netted the game-winner at the 9:55 mark of the overtime period as Joe Pendenza knuckled a shot past a diving Stevenson for the 2-1 final.

