SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tips from public lead to arrest in Charleston burglary

Matthew Conner was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Matthew Conner was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a man has been arrested in the Upstate in connection with a burglary in downtown Charleston.

Matthew Conner was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police received multiple Crime Stoppers tips from the public which helped them identify a man shown on surveillance footage as Conner, she said.

Police released those surveillance stills on April 3. The burglary happened on Charlotte Street on March 18 and that the man shown in the photos was accused of stealing property valued at approximately $22,800, police said.

Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at...
Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at approximately $22,800.(Charleston Police Department)

Wolfsen said the U.S. Marshals Service helped in arresting Conner on April 27 and that he was extradited to Charleston on Saturday.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley

Latest News

A 25-year-old man is facing charges related to a downtown robbery after police say he held an...
Man accused of holding convenience store employee at gunpoint, robbing store
Breeze Airways is turning two later this month and they’re launching a summer sale to celebrate.
Breeze Airways celebrates birthday with fare sale
The new ordinance would require groups of 25 or more to apply for a permit before gathering on...
Isle of Palms set to vote on crowd permit ordinance in special meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms set to vote on crowd permit ordinance in special meeting