Tips from public lead to arrest in Charleston burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a man has been arrested in the Upstate in connection with a burglary in downtown Charleston.

Matthew Conner was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police received multiple Crime Stoppers tips from the public which helped them identify a man shown on surveillance footage as Conner, she said.

Police released those surveillance stills on April 3. The burglary happened on Charlotte Street on March 18 and that the man shown in the photos was accused of stealing property valued at approximately $22,800, police said.

Police say the man entered a Charlotte Street business on March 18 and stole property valued at approximately $22,800. (Charleston Police Department)

Wolfsen said the U.S. Marshals Service helped in arresting Conner on April 27 and that he was extradited to Charleston on Saturday.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

