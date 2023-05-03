13 adults, 3 children displaced after Beret St. fire, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says Ashley Phosphate Road is closed as crews remain on scene of a fire involving multiple mobile homes.

Officials were called to Beret Street around 8:48 p.m., Fire Safety Coordinator for North Charleston Fire Department Laura Kondor said.

Kondor said when crews arrived on scene, there was heavy black smoke coming from the back of a home.

“It appeared to be a shed that was on fire. It was progressing and it was affected by winds. This fire has been a wind-driven fire,” Kondor said during the media conference Tuesday evening.

Kondor said a total of six homes were affected by the fire. She says they’re either a complete loss or partially destroyed.

“A total of 13 adults and three children have been displaced. Currently, the American Red Cross has been asked for assistance,” Kondor said.

Officials said several power lines were also affected.

The fire forced officials to shut down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road near the Cathedral of Praise to extend fire hoses, North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Chris Rainey said. It is unclear how much longer Ashley Phosphate Road will remain closed.

Drivers should plan on finding an alternate route.

Officials say one firefighter was transported with non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

