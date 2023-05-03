SC Lottery
18-year-old charged with murder in deadly N. Charleston stabbing

North Charleston Police officers were called to Niagara Street around 10:50 p.m. Friday for a...
North Charleston Police officers were called to Niagara Street around 10:50 p.m. Friday for a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a woman is facing charges after a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Malyisha Gailliard, 18, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

North Charleston Police officers were called to Niagara Street around 10:50 p.m. Friday for a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding. Officers arrived and found Joshua Brown, 19, lying on his back with stab wounds, officials said.

Brown was transported to MUSC where he later died of his injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Authorities say the stabbing followed a fight that happened near Niagara and Dewey Streets.

During the investigation, Gailliard was identified as the suspect, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. She was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

