Breeze will finally fade tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving storm system over the Great Lakes will finally eject eastward today allowing for a shift in the pattern that has brought us cooler than average, windy weather over recent days. We expect today to be the last breezy day with sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be a chilly night for early May with lows in the 40s inland, 50s along the coast. Sunshine will continue tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will increase on Friday but we should stay dry through the day. A storm system will bring the potential for a few showers starting late Friday night and into Saturday. Right now, it appears the bulk of the rain will pass to our north but a few showers will be possible throughout the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

