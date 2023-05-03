Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Wadmalaw Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a Wednesday shooting on Wadmalaw Island.

De’Andre Tommie,18, from Wadmalaw Island, died from a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 2700 block of Roseville Road near Cherry Point Road.

Residents in the community told deputies they heard gunfire overnight but did not report it to law enforcement. They later called deputies when they found the man shot to death in a car, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.