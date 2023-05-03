SC Lottery
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 52 Connector

A single-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a Tuesday night crash.

Ethan Gorby, 20, of Goose Creek, died from blunt force injuries sustained in an unwitnessed motorcycle crash, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 52 connector at I-26, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said a driver on a Ducati motorcycle was traveling east on the 52 connector when they went off the side of the road and hit a guard rail.

