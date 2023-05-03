SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews respond to house fire in Berkeley County

Firefighters responded to Oakley Road, which is just south of Moncks Corner.
Firefighters responded to Oakley Road, which is just south of Moncks Corner.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Central Berkeley Fire & EMS is working a Wednesday night fire in the Whitesville area.

Firefighters responded to Oakley Road, which is just south of Moncks Corner.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS spokesperson Colt Roy says the garage was fully involved and the home was 50% involved.

However, Roy says the fire is under control.

There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
MUSC parking garage reopens after shots fired

Latest News

Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy says he put in his application to...
Kennedy announces plans to continue leading Charleston Co. Schools
The Libertas Academy of Colleton is expected to have 100 students per grade and open serving...
Colleton Co. expecting first-ever charter school in 2024
WestRock announced they will be ceasing operations here at the paper mill effective Aug. 31....
‘Things change’: N. Charleston mayor addresses paper mill closing
Attorneys representing Parker's Corporation have asked a judge in Lexington County to drop them...
Parker’s seeks summary judgment denying liability in Mallory Beach lawsuit