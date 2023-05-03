Crews respond to house fire in Berkeley County
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Central Berkeley Fire & EMS is working a Wednesday night fire in the Whitesville area.
Firefighters responded to Oakley Road, which is just south of Moncks Corner.
Central Berkeley Fire & EMS spokesperson Colt Roy says the garage was fully involved and the home was 50% involved.
However, Roy says the fire is under control.
There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.