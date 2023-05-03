Crews respond to house fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Central Berkeley Fire & EMS is working a Wednesday night fire in the Whitesville area.

Firefighters responded to Oakley Road, which is just south of Moncks Corner.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS spokesperson Colt Roy says the garage was fully involved and the home was 50% involved.

However, Roy says the fire is under control.

There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

