Deputies: Shooting on Wadmalaw Island being investigated as homicide
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies announced Wednesday.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Roseville Road near Cherry Point Road on Wadmalaw Island after a man was found dead inside a car outside the home around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say the man was shot and the shooting is now considered a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
