SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Shooting on Wadmalaw Island being investigated as homicide

A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies...
A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies announced Wednesday.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies announced Wednesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Roseville Road near Cherry Point Road on Wadmalaw Island after a man was found dead inside a car outside the home around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say the man was shot and the shooting is now considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
MUSC parking garage reopens after shots fired
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges

Latest News

MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a fire they say involves multiple vehicles...
Firefighters respond to fire at Mount Pleasant parking garage
The North Charleston Police Department says a man who was last seen over the weekend has been...
N. Charleston Police locate missing man
Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge volunteer Berta Leary carefully relocates eggs from a nest on North...
S.C. wildlife officials locate first sea turtle nests of season