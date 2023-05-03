Deputies: Shooting on Wadmalaw Island being investigated as homicide

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies announced Wednesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Roseville Road near Cherry Point Road on Wadmalaw Island after a man was found dead inside a car outside the home around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say the man was shot and the shooting is now considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

