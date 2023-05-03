Firefighters respond to fire at Mount Pleasant parking garage

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged at least two vehicles inside a parking garage Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the Ferry Wharf Parking Garage on Port City Landing where Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the fire at 9:41 a.m.

Mount Pleasant Fire Battalion Chief Matt Tidwell said when crews arrived, they found two vehicles on fire on the second floor of the parking garage,

Crews were still on the scene at 10:45 a.m. as the investigation was continuing.

Crews working a multiple-car fire in a parking garage off of Ferry Wharf. pic.twitter.com/HdzRhnMBlF — Mount Pleasant Fire (@MountPleasantFD) May 3, 2023

There has been no word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

