Firefighters respond to fire at Mount Pleasant parking garage

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a fire they say involves multiple vehicles inside a parking garage off Ferry Wharf.(Mount Pleasant Fire Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged at least two vehicles inside a parking garage Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the Ferry Wharf Parking Garage on Port City Landing where Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the fire at 9:41 a.m.

Mount Pleasant Fire Battalion Chief Matt Tidwell said when crews arrived, they found two vehicles on fire on the second floor of the parking garage,

Crews were still on the scene at 10:45 a.m. as the investigation was continuing.

There has been no word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

