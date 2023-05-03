SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It’s completely gone’: Neighbors cleaning up after multiple mobile home fires

Neighbors have been coming together to help each other during this time, even while the fire...
Neighbors have been coming together to help each other during this time, even while the fire was raging.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One day after a wind-driven fire destroyed multiple mobile homes in North Charleston, people who lost everything are cleaning up the mess.

North Charleston Fire officials say nine adults and three children are displaced after the Tuesday evening fire on Beret Street.

James Miller’s mobile home burned down completely.

“I mean it’s completely gone,” Miller said. “I got the cast irons, but there’s really nothing there compared to what we had.”

On Wednesday, Miller was searching through what remained of his home in hopes of finding something valuable. He said he plans on living in his car.

Neighbors have been coming together to help each other during this time, even while the fire was raging.

Danny Holbrook lives just a few homes down from the major damage. He and his neighbor helped put out a wooden fence that was on fire behind their properties.

“While the fire truck, the fire department was concentrating on the mobile homes we were putting out the fire on the fence to keep it from spreading,” Holbrook.

He feels lucky that he was spared.

“It was pretty rough,” Holbrook said. “I walked the street twice this morning and saw all the families lost and saw them walking the street and really felt sad for them this morning.”

The American Red Cross is assisting 11 people who were affected by the fire, by providing financial assistance, a comfort kit of essentials and by referring them to other community resources they may need in the future.

“I mean if you look, I mean everything else is gone,” Bill Schmidt, a disaster action team supervisor, said. “Basically, I call us the ray of hope through the ashes. That’s all they have left.”

Brent Patrick, the executive director of the Lowcountry chapter of the American Red Cross, said last year they responded to 370 home fires.

“It’s always important for us to help get people back on their feet,” Patrick said. “To meet people in their worst day and make the day a little bit better and we can’t help fix all the problems but we can be a tangible representative of what our community does to raise everybody up together.”

The Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers. Click here to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Crews searched for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County Monday.
Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
MUSC parking garage reopens after shots fired

Latest News

A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies...
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Wadmalaw Island
Officers responded to North Charleston High School after onsite school resource officers...
Officers investigating fight at North Charleston High School
Deputy Chief Brent Melcher will be taking over as the new chief for Summerville Fire & Rescue...
Summerville names new fire chief
The fire forced them to shut down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road near the Cathedral of...
9 adults, 3 children displaced after North Charleston fire, officials say