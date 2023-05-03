Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/2)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Lowcountry high school baseball playoffs

5-A

Wando 11, Ashley Ridge 10 - The Warriors will head to Carolina Forest for a spot in the district finals on Thursday. The Swamp Foxes will face White Knoll in an elimination game on Thursday

Sumter 7, West Ashley 6 - The Wildcats will play in an elimination game on Thursday

Berkeley 8, Ft. Dorchester 2 - The Stags will host a game on Thursday with a spot in the district finals on the line. The Patriots will travel for an elimination game.

Summerville 4, Conway 0 - The Green Wave will host St. James in a winners bracket game on Thursday.

St. James 3, Cane Bay 1 - The Cobras will head to Conway for an elimination game on Thursday

4-A

James Island 11, Irmo 0 - The Trojans will host AC Flora in round 2

3-A

Dreher 13, Philip Simmons 6 - The Iron Horses will play in an elimination game on Thursday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 28, Kingstree 0 - The Landsharks will host Buford in round 2 on Thursday

