SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/2)

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Lowcountry high school baseball playoffs

5-A

Wando 11, Ashley Ridge 10 - The Warriors will head to Carolina Forest for a spot in the district finals on Thursday. The Swamp Foxes will face White Knoll in an elimination game on Thursday

Sumter 7, West Ashley 6 - The Wildcats will play in an elimination game on Thursday

Berkeley 8, Ft. Dorchester 2 - The Stags will host a game on Thursday with a spot in the district finals on the line. The Patriots will travel for an elimination game.

Summerville 4, Conway 0 - The Green Wave will host St. James in a winners bracket game on Thursday.

St. James 3, Cane Bay 1 - The Cobras will head to Conway for an elimination game on Thursday

4-A

James Island 11, Irmo 0 - The Trojans will host AC Flora in round 2

3-A

Dreher 13, Philip Simmons 6 - The Iron Horses will play in an elimination game on Thursday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 28, Kingstree 0 - The Landsharks will host Buford in round 2 on Thursday

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

The RiverDogs won their series opener over Lynchburg 9-5 on Tuesday
Bats Break Free as RiverDogs Handle Hillcats 9-5
Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/2)
Gamecocks hire Robertson as DL coach
VIDEO: West Ashley beats Stratford in overtime in boys soccer playoffs
VIDEO: West Ashley beats Stratford in overtime in boys soccer playoffs