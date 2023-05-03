Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/2)
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Girls high school soccer playoffs - 1st round
5-A
Ft. Dorchester 3, Cane Bay 2 - The Patriots will head to St. James for round 2 on Thursday
Ashley Ridge 10, Conway 2 - The Swamp Foxes will host River Bluff in round 2 on Thursday
River Bluff 5, Stratford 0
Wando 4, Summerville 0 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round match up on Thursday
West Ashley 1, Dutch Fork 0 - The Wildcats will host on Thursday a 2nd round match against Carolina Forest
Carolina Forest 5, Goose Creek 0
3-A
Gilbert 7, Hanahan 0
2-A
Mid-Carolina 11, Woodland 0
