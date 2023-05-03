SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/2)

(WTOK)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls high school soccer playoffs - 1st round

5-A

Ft. Dorchester 3, Cane Bay 2 - The Patriots will head to St. James for round 2 on Thursday

Ashley Ridge 10, Conway 2 - The Swamp Foxes will host River Bluff in round 2 on Thursday

River Bluff 5, Stratford 0

Wando 4, Summerville 0 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round match up on Thursday

West Ashley 1, Dutch Fork 0 - The Wildcats will host on Thursday a 2nd round match against Carolina Forest

Carolina Forest 5, Goose Creek 0

3-A

Gilbert 7, Hanahan 0

2-A

Mid-Carolina 11, Woodland 0

