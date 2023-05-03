Motorcyclist killed in Charleston Co. crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A single-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 52 connector at I-26, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said a driver on a Ducati motorcycle was traveling east on the 52 connector when they went off the side of the road and hit a guard rail.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.