MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was involved in Tuesday’s shooting incident.

MUSC’s Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the McClennan Banks Parking Garage. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday, surveillance photos of the person were released showing them wearing a purple hoodie, stone-washed blue jeans and camouflage Crocs.

MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine says the person was last seen on video surveillance leaving the parking garage with a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MUSC Public Safety at 843-792-4196.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.