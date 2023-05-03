SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting

MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras carrying a pistol out of a garage on campus following a report of shots fired Tuesday.(MUSC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was involved in Tuesday’s shooting incident.

MUSC’s Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the McClennan Banks Parking Garage. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday, surveillance photos of the person were released showing them wearing a purple hoodie, stone-washed blue jeans and camouflage Crocs.

MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine says the person was last seen on video surveillance leaving the parking garage with a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MUSC Public Safety at 843-792-4196.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
MUSC parking garage reopens after shots fired
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges

Latest News

A suspicious death investigation has transitioned to a homicide investigation, deputies...
Deputies: Shooting on Wadmalaw Island being investigated as homicide
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a fire they say involves multiple vehicles...
Firefighters respond to fire at Mount Pleasant parking garage
The North Charleston Police Department says a man who was last seen over the weekend has been...
N. Charleston Police locate missing man
Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge volunteer Berta Leary carefully relocates eggs from a nest on North...
S.C. wildlife officials locate first sea turtle nests of season