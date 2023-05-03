Officers investigating fight at North Charleston High School

SC Lottery
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say a large fight was reported at a high school Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to North Charleston High School after onsite school resource officers reported a large fight, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

