Officers investigating fight at North Charleston High School
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say a large fight was reported at a high school Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to North Charleston High School after onsite school resource officers reported a large fight, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
