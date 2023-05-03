SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans

Authorities said an escaped Mississippi inmate was found dead in New Orleans. (WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities said an escaped Mississippi inmate was found dead in New Orleans.

Hinds County, Mississippi, Sheriff Tyree Jones said the New Orleans Police Department conducted a death investigation Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff, a security guard discovered 34-year-old Casey Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop.

Officials said they discovered drugs and illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The sheriff says he could not confirm if that played a role in Grayson’s death but could confirm that there was no foul play.

Jones said another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited and will soon arrive in the state, where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Corey Harrison, 22, remains on the run.

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900 or dial 911.

The fourth escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County, Mississippi, authorities on April 26.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
The fire forced them to shut down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road near the Cathedral of...
13 adults, 3 children displaced after Beret St. fire, officials say
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
No criminal charges will be filed in the deadly stampede towards the end of a music festival in...
Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede