Summerville names new fire chief

Deputy Chief Brent Melcher will be taking over as the new chief for Summerville Fire & Rescue...
Deputy Chief Brent Melcher will be taking over as the new chief for Summerville Fire & Rescue when current chief Richard Waring IV retires in June.(Summerville Fire and Rescue)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Fire and Rescue will have a new leader starting next month.

Deputy Chief Brent Melcher will be taking over for current Fire Chief Richard Waring IV retires after 30 years of service.

Melcher’s 23 years of service started and will continue in the town of Summerville. Since being hired in 2000, he has moved up the ranks through various positions.

Melcher was promoted in 2020 to his current position of deputy chief of operations, which he says allowed him to shadow Waring often and learn what it takes to lead the department.

He was promoted to battalion chief in 2016 and then to deputy chief of administration in 2019.

The new chief says it is a role he is honored to have.

“The rewarding part for a chief-level officer is seeing his men and women grow throughout the department,” Melcher says. “Everything that I know, I want to be able to show them and lead them in the right direction. This is not about me, this has nothing to do with me. This is all about the men and women that we work with and bettering them along the way, that’s all I’m here for, honestly.”

Melcher will take over as Summerville Fire and Rescue’s chief on June 23.

