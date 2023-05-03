SC Lottery
Teen charged with assault on police after fight at N. Charleston high school

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say a large fight was reported at a high school Wednesday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a student is facing a charge after a “large fight” was reported at a North Charleston high school Wednesday.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with assault on police, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

She was booked at the juvenile detention center, Jacobs said.

Officers responded to North Charleston High School after onsite school resource officers reported a large fight, police said.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said three students were involved in the fight.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

