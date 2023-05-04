1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident at a parking garage owned by the Medical University of South Carolina.

Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and carrying a weapon on school property.

MUSC’s Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the McClennan Banks Parking Garage. No injuries were reported.

MUSC spokesperson Carter Coyle says there was a second suspect involved in the incident who has not been arrested.

In light of the incident, several extra security measures are in place at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, according to Coyle.

In a news release, MUSC offered the following safety tips:

Immediately report any suspicious person to MUSC Department of Public Safety by calling (843) 792-4196 or utilize one of the many call boxes on campus. Provide the description of the individual to include clothing, what they were doing and what direction they were heading.

If you are in need of a safety escort, please call MUSC Public Safety

Be alert and aware. Pay full attention to who is around you when you are in public.

The M.U.S.C. LiveSafe® App is an effective method for Android and iOS users to call MUSC Public Safety immediately. The app can be downloaded on your mobile device from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Contact the Crime Prevention Office at (843) - 792-1070 or 792-2261 with any questions, comments, or concerns.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call MUSC Public Safety at 843-792-4196.

