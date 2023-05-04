SC Lottery
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina governor’s desk

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular vehicle modification that’s seen across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is closer than ever to being banned in the Palmetto State.

The bill banning the so-called “Carolina Squat” is now headed to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

MORE INFORMATION | Senate Bill 363

On Tuesday, the Senate agreed with the amendments that the House made to the measure, which means it just needs McMaster’s signature before it becomes law.

The Carolina Squat is when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the backend.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The proposed bill would outlaw the front fender of a vehicle being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

State Sen. Luke Rankin who represents Horry County and sponsored the bill said having it head to the governor’s desk is a big win for road safety.

“Yet another step for safe operations of vehicles, for bikers, for pedestrians on our roads that they will not have to encounter someone who cannot see them as the law requires of every other non-modified vehicle,” Rankin said.

A person who is found in violation will be fined $100, a second offense will result in a $200 fine and if a person violates the law for a third time, they will to pay $300 and will have their license suspended for a year.

“We don’t want to ticket people. We want folks that operate safely on our roads, and you can’t do it in one of these trucks,” Rankin said.

Once the governor signs the bill into law, it will take effect 180 days later and only warning tickets will be issued for violations.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has been in favor of the bill, with officers saying the modifications make it extremely difficult for drivers to see what’s ahead of them.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

