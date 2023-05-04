Charleston Co. landfill passes first DHEC inspection in months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the Charleston County Landfill failed several inspections by the state’s health department, it passed April’s inspection under new management.

Over the last year, the landfill on Bees Ferry Road continued to fail or was flagged during inspections by DHEC for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being down.

During the most recent inspection on April 21, the landfill passed for the first time in months under the new management of Thomas Cue, who was hired in February as Charleston County’s director of environmental management.

“Everything that DHEC had written us up for, they were all legitimate; there was no fiction, it was all true, and we needed to address every bit of it,” Cue said. “I believe we have. It’s an ongoing process.”

Addressing litter and soil cover was key in making improvements and passing inspections. Cue said the landfill is “dirt poor,” meaning they have used up the dirt needed to apply the cover. To properly cover the trash, Posi-Shell, a blend of fibers that are mixed with water to spray a long-term coating, is now used.

“That [Posi-Shell] helps because instead of having trucks running, trying to find dirt with operators sitting there waiting for them, there’s one machine pulling it with a hose, you spray it, and you’re done,” Cue said. “All those men are doing other stuff around the landfill that needs to be done, so that helps with the dirt shortage.”

Back in February, nearby homeowners said birds were a major concern after they found bones, needles and tampons dropped by birds on their lawns.

Cue said that landfill employees are now applying cover earlier in the day, creating less room for the birds to sit and eat because heavy equipment is constantly running.

“That is also a bonus of this is that the birds hate it [Posi-Shell]; they hate it,” Cue adds. “They land on it, and they just book because it’s kind of pasty and on their skin like that. It just drives them nuts, and so they just take off.”

Chad Perkins, who lives nearby, said his neighborhood has seen fewer birds and debris in the last few months.

“Fingers crossed this is long term and not short term,” Perkins said.

“I have noticed a lessening of any kind of birds interacting with neighbors,” Cue said. “I drive there every morning, and I just take a quick look, I don’t see it like I used to do. I’m not saying it’s perfect yet, but it’s much better than it was.”

As for the future of the landfill, Cue said there is still a ways to go and still more to do.

“A landfill is a living, breathing entity,” Cue said. “Just on any given day, it could have a bad mood and it could expel gas. We need to be ever vigilant, and what we’ve learned is now, we are proactive instead of reactive.”

