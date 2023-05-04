Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who was last seen a week ago.

Police say Logan Schoening, 23, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on April 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2007 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate ZVZ997. Schoening’s vehicle has since been located by law enforcement, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Wolfsen said detectives believe Schoening may be in the Savannah, Georgia area.

Logan Shoening, 23, is believed to be driving a red 2007 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate ZVZ997. (Charleston Police Department)

Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.