SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coastal Carolina University bans TikTok on campus networks

(CBS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is the latest campus to ban access to TikTok on school networks after a decision in the university’s latest board meeting.

It was announced in a news release on Thursday that CCU will block access to TikTok on the university’s wired and wireless networks across campus.

The board of trustees said the move for the ban “is designed to keep the University’s network safe and secure and takes into consideration the safety and privacy of CCU’s students, faculty, and staff.”

The move also comes after Horry-Georgetown Technical College banned the app from its campuses in March.

Both institutions moved to implement the ban to comply with Gov. Henry McMaster’s directive to all state agencies to block the app.

The ban is only on devices connected to the internet networks on the CCU campus.

Anyone can still use the TikTok app using cellular data or their own WiFi hotspot.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found
North Charleston Police are on the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue at N.A.D Road that has...
Crews clear crash on Rivers Avenue

Latest News

Right now, cities and counties in South Carolina are free to enact their own restrictions on...
SC Senate passes ban on tobacco sale restrictions, adds measures to limit sales to minors
This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death...
Executions may return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Executions may return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Senate passes ban on tobacco sale restrictions, adds measures to limit sales to minors
House Bill H.4086, which would update consumer fraud prevention laws and requirements for pool...
‘Fraud bill’ passes SC House unanimously