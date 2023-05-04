SC Lottery
Crews clear crash on Rivers Avenue

North Charleston Police are on the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue at N.A.D Road that has blocked part of Rivers Avenue.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue has been cleared.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Rivers at N.A.D Road, police say.

All lanes heading from Goose Creek into North Charleston were closed as first responders were on scene. One lane in the opposite direction was also closed, police say.

SEE ALSO: FIRST ALERT: Part of Hwy. 78 shut down because of fire in Dorchester Co.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

