Crews clear crash on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that blocked a portion of Rivers Avenue has been cleared.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Rivers at N.A.D Road, police say.

All lanes heading from Goose Creek into North Charleston were closed as first responders were on scene. One lane in the opposite direction was also closed, police say.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

