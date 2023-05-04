CSU gets walk-off win over The Citadel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – In a back-and-forth affair for nine innings, it was Charleston Southern who came out on top in an 8-7 victory over The Citadel Wednesday evening at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
Game Information
Score: Charleston Southern 8, The Citadel 7
Records: The Citadel (19-22), Charleston Southern (20-21)
Location: Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark (North Charleston, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Bucs got on the board in the first inning on a Nico Regino RBI single.
- The Bulldogs answered back to tie the game in the second after Wells Sykes walked and stole second before scoring on a Travis Elliott double to left.
- After CSU tied the game in the bottom the second, the Bulldog offense got going again in the third as Dylan Costa drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a Sawyer Reeves double. Travis Lott drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and Noah Mitchell followed with a RBI single through the right side. Lott was able to score from first on the play as the throw in from the outfield hit him in the back at third and rolled away.
- CSU would again score a single run in the third inning before Reeves would drive in a run with a base hit through the right side with two outs.
- CSU regained the lead in the home-half of the inning on RBI hits from Kieran Davis, Regino and Connor Aldrich.
- The Citadel took advantage of a pair of fielding errors to push across two unearned runs in the fifth inning. With two outs, Crosby Jones chopped a ball up the middle that scored Lott from third and a hustling Sykes from second as the throw to first to get Jones was not in time.
- The pitchers would settle in at that point and neither team was able to score until the Bucs got a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the game.
- The Bucs were able to win the game in the ninth inning on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Jaylin Rae.
Inside the Box Score
- The teams split the four games played on the season with each going 1-1 on their home field.
- The Bulldogs finished with nine hits as a pair of players had multi-hit games.
- Sawyer Reeves went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored out of the leadoff spot.
- Crosby Jones collected two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
- Wells Sykes collected a hit and drew a walk. He also stole a pair of bases and scored twice.
- Travis Lott also scored twice and drove in a run.
- The Citadel used seven pitchers in the game with Gant Starling going the longest at 2.2 innings. The right hander allowed one unearned run on three hits and three strikeouts.
- Will Holmes (2-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing a run on two hits over 1.0 innings.
- Dylan Matsuoka (2-1) pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three, to pick up the victory.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action on May 5-7 as they welcome VMI to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for a three-game Southern Conference series. All three games of the series will start at 1 p.m.
