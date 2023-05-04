Dorchester Co. awarded $18M in infrastructure grants

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than $18 million is headed to Dorchester County to improve water and wastewater infrastructure to meet the needs of the county.

The $18.6 million awarded in two grants to the county is part of a larger collection of grants totaling $1.3 billion distributed to local governments from South Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Authority.

A grant of $10 million is going toward a 30--inch force main replacement and an expansion of Pump Station 4 to accommodate future growth.

County officials say the improvements with address capacity and reliability issues in the Orangeburg Road area.

“Dorchester County is ecstatic to be awarded these grants that support two critical infrastructure projects that address the growing water and wastewater needs of our community. This $18 million award from SCIIP provides over 75% of the total cost needed for both projects which is a significant savings to the county,” Dorchester County Council Chairman Todd Friddle said. “We also appreciate the Dorchester County State Delegation including Representative Murphy, Representative Gatch, Representative Robbins, Representative Brewer, and Senator Bennett who worked together and supported these projects.”

A second grant of $8.6 million will go to the first phase of the Water Interconnection Project.

Officials say the project addresses increased water demand in the Ridgeville-Givhans area by connecting the area to water from the Lake Marion Regional Water System. The line will begin at the Ridgeville Industrial Campus and end on Highway 27 with a connection to the county water line.

Dorchester County received the grants through the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.