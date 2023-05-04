SC Lottery
Fire Chief Richard Waring IV reflects on time served ahead of retirement

The fire chief of Summerville Fire & Rescue is stepping down after 30 years of fire service.
The fire chief of Summerville Fire & Rescue is stepping down after 30 years of fire service.
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s fire chief is retiring next month after 30 years of fire service in the Lowcountry.

Chief Richard Waring IV says it’s bittersweet, as the department is his second family.

He followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a firefighter right out of high school, and becoming chief of Summerville Fire & Rescue later down the road was a full-circle moment.

The Summerville native says being chief has been very fulfilling.

The role has allowed Waring to introduce new ideas to the organization.

Since becoming chief in 2011, he oversaw the rebuilding of the department’s training facility and the construction of four fire stations.

Once he moves on to his next life chapter, Waring hopes the men and women at the department continue to strive for greatness every day.

“Keep helping one another, keep working each other to work up the ranks in the department,” Waring said. “The fire department is funny, a guy like me retires and everybody shifts up, so when people shift up the rank structure, they’ve got to be able to look back and pull the next guy behind them up too. So, I just hope to see that trend continue, and keep the family atmosphere alive.”

Waring’s last day with the department is June 23.

Deputy Chief Brent Melcher will be taking over for Waring.

