CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit has blocked a westbound lane of I-26.

The crash was reported near exit 209, the Ashley Phosphate Road and Ladson exit. As of 3:14 p.m. one left lane remained closed.

It’s not clear whether anyone was injured.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

