FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Rivers Avenue

North Charleston Police are on the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue at N.A.D Road that has...
North Charleston Police are on the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue at N.A.D Road that has blocked part of Rivers Avenue.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are on the scene of a crash that has blocked part of Rivers Avenue.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Rivers at N.A.D Road, police say.

All lanes heading from Goose Creek into North Charleston are closed. One lane in the opposite direction is also closed, police say.

As of just before 5 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said one of the closed lanes had reopened but the scene remained active.

Drivers should plan to use an alternate route.

