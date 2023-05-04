FIRST ALERT: Part of Hwy. 78 shut down because of fire in Dorchester Co.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says Highway 78 outside of St. George going towards Reevesville is shut down because of a structure fire.
In a tweet, the county says crews with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue are working a fire on Hartzog Bailey Road.
“We will provide updates when Highway 78 is back open,” the county stated.
Officials have not yet released details on the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
