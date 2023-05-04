FIRST ALERT: Part of Hwy. 78 shut down because of fire in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says Highway 78 outside of St. George going towards Reevesville is shut down because of a structure fire.

In a tweet, the county says crews with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue are working a fire on Hartzog Bailey Road.

“We will provide updates when Highway 78 is back open,” the county stated.

Officials have not yet released details on the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 78 outside of St. George going towards Reevesville is SHUT DOWN due an ongoing structure fire.

DCFD is working on Hartzog Bailey Road. We will provide updates when Highway 78 is back open.#TrafficAlert #TrafficUpdate #DorchesterCountySC — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) May 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.