SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Part of Hwy. 78 shut down because of fire in Dorchester Co.

Dorchester County says Highway 78 outside of St. George going towards Reevesville is shut down because of a structure fire.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says Highway 78 outside of St. George going towards Reevesville is shut down because of a structure fire.

In a tweet, the county says crews with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue are working a fire on Hartzog Bailey Road.

“We will provide updates when Highway 78 is back open,” the county stated.

Officials have not yet released details on the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a Wednesday shooting...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Wadmalaw Island shooting
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
Crews searched for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County Monday.
Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working an active investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police working ‘active investigation’

Latest News

The crash was reported near exit 209, the Ashley Phosphate Road and Ladson exit. As of 3:07...
Westbound lane cleared after crash on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Westbound lane cleared after crash on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Part of Hwy. 78 shut down because of fire in Dorchester Co.
Buckingham Palace said the Saturday ceremony will be steeped in ancient traditions and adorned...
Charleston to serve as official celebration site for King Charles’ coronation