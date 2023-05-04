SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gov. McMaster to hold signing of school voucher bill

Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign a bill that would allow families to get money from the state to send their kids to private schools.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign a bill that would allow families to get money from the state to send their kids to private schools.

The bill, which passed the Senate in January, establishes what are called education scholarship accounts.

Once it’s signed, education scholarship accounts will be set up giving families up to $6,000 to pay for tuition and other school-related expenses. Opponents of the bill argue the state needs to focus on its public schools, not the private ones.

READ MORE: After years, South Carolina appears set for school vouchers

The program could expand to as many as 15,000 students over several years or about 2% of South Carolina’s school age population.

A legal challenge could also come after McMaster signs the bill.

According to the South Carolina Constitution, the state can’t use public money to benefit private educational institutions.

McMaster is set to sign the bill Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a Wednesday shooting...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Wadmalaw Island shooting
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
Crews searched for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County Monday.
Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working an active investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police working ‘active investigation’

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster to sign school voucher bill
The bill would also allow new hospitals to be built in the eight South Carolina counties that...
Bill to repeal South Carolina’s hospital approval law headed to governor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bill to repeal South Carolina’s hospital approval law headed to governor
Data shows one in seven kids in South Carolina is not properly nourished.
Advocates urge lawmakers to enact ban on ‘meal shaming’ in SC schools