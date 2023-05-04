SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ last month

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - Actor Jamie Foxx is thanking fans for their support as he recovers from an undisclosed medical condition.

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he experienced the medical emergency that sent him to the hospital on April 11. He has remained hospitalized since.

On Wednesday, Foxx thanked all his followers for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote in an Instagram post.

It’s the first time Foxx has spoken out since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month revealing that the actor was hospitalized due to a “medical complication.”

As he recovers, Nick Cannon will be filling in as guest host on “Beat Shazam,” a music-related game show that Jamie Foxx hosts with his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a Wednesday shooting...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Wadmalaw Island shooting
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
Crews searched for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County Monday.
Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working an active investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police working ‘active investigation’

Latest News

A video was captured Tuesday morning on a ring camera showing a wheel rolling off a school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tire falls off school bus carrying young children
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
More than $18 million is headed to Dorchester County to improve water and wastewater...
Dorchester Co. awarded $18M in infrastructure grants
Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday morning to establish the Education Scholarship Trust...
McMaster signs education vouchers bill
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks