Late Power Lifts Gamecocks Past Winthrop

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCK HILL  –  A trio of home runs in the top of the seventh broke a 1-all deadlock and gave the University of South Carolina baseball team a 6-1 win over Winthrop Wednesday night (May 3) at Winthrop Ballpark.

Winthrop was looking to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth but Caleb Denny and Jonathan French connected on a throw to the plate to get Jonathan Strauss at the plate. French then hit the first pitch in the top of the seventh out to left for his second home run of the year. Two batters later, Will Tippett hit his second home run in as many games to make it 3-1 Gamecocks. Ethan Petry then belted his 21st of the season, a two-run blast to left, for a 5-1 lead.

Dylan Brewer added insurance in the eighth with an infield single that scored a run.

Cole Messina opened the scoring in the top of the second with his 15th home run of the year, a solo shot to left.

Nick Proctor earned the win in relief, his fourth of the season. He struck out three in 1.1 innings of work. Eli Jerzembeck pitched three hitless innings while Austin Williamson struck out three in two innings.

Michael Braswell led Carolina with two hits while Petry drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Petry is now one home away from tying the SEC freshman record of 22, set by Vanderbilt’s Pedro Alvarez.
  • Brewer extended his reached base streak to 18 games.
  • Carolina lowered its ERA to 3.49 after tonight’s game.
  • The Gamecocks swept the two-game midweek series over Winthrop. Carolina beat the Eagles 19-3 in February.

UP NEXT Carolina heads to Lexington, Ky., for a three-game SEC series at Kentucky. The series starts Friday night (May 5) at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

