Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Playoff scores (5/3)
SCHSL Baseball playoffs
4-A
James Island 4, AC Flora 3 - The Trojans will head to North Myrtle Beach on Friday in the winners bracket
SCHSL Softball playoffs
5-A
Wando 11, Ft. Dorchester 2
Summerville 17, River Bluff 0 - The Green Wave will host Sumter in the winners bracket on Friday
Berkeley 10, West Ashley 0
Sumter 1, Cane Bay 0 - The Cobras will face River Bluff in the losers bracket
Ashley Ridge 6, Carolina Forest 0 - The Swamp Foxes will face Chapin in the winners bracket on Friday
Chapin 10, Stratford 0 - The Knights will face Carolina Forest in the losers bracket
3-A
Hanahan 17, Dreher 1
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 18, Lee Central 0
Woodland 14, Lake Marion 0 - The Wolverines will head to Marion in the winners bracket
Timberland 17, Kingstree 0 - The Wolves will face Buford in the winners bracket on Friday
1-A
Carvers Bay 18, Palmetto Scholars 0
Johnsonville 17, Charleston Math & Science 0
