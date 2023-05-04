SC Lottery
Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Playoff scores (5/3)

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball playoffs

4-A

James Island 4, AC Flora 3 - The Trojans will head to North Myrtle Beach on Friday in the winners bracket

SCHSL Softball playoffs

5-A

Wando 11, Ft. Dorchester 2

Summerville 17, River Bluff 0 - The Green Wave will host Sumter in the winners bracket on Friday

Berkeley 10, West Ashley 0

Sumter 1, Cane Bay 0 - The Cobras will face River Bluff in the losers bracket

Ashley Ridge 6, Carolina Forest 0 - The Swamp Foxes will face Chapin in the winners bracket on Friday

Chapin 10, Stratford 0 - The Knights will face Carolina Forest in the losers bracket

3-A

Hanahan 17, Dreher 1

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 18, Lee Central 0

Woodland 14, Lake Marion 0 - The Wolverines will head to Marion in the winners bracket

Timberland 17, Kingstree 0 - The Wolves will face Buford in the winners bracket on Friday

1-A

Carvers Bay 18, Palmetto Scholars 0

Johnsonville 17, Charleston Math & Science 0

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

