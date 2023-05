Lowcountry Boys Soccer Playoff scores (5/3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Boys Soccer Playoffs

5-A

Ashley Ridge 5, Berkeley 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host River Bluff on Friday for Round 3

River Bluff 3, Wando 0

Stall 3, Chapin 2 - The Warriors will head to Carolina Forest for Round 3 on Friday

Carolina Forest 2, West Ashley 1

4-A

James Island 6, Irmo 0 - The Trojans will head to North Myrtle Beach for Round 3 on Friday

AC Flora 3, Beckham 0

3-A

Philip Simmons 5, Crestwood 1 - The Iron Horses will face Waccamaw in Round 3

Waccamaw 2, Hanahan 1

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 11, Cheraw 0

Academic Magnet 3, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

