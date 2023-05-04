Lynchburg Evens Series with One-Sided Wednesday Win over RiverDogs

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs scored four runs in the first inning on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. They gave up the next 11 runs in a 12-4 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats that evened the six-game series at one win each. The RiverDogs failed to win consecutive games for the eighth time this season in front of a crowd of 2,002.

Lynchburg (11-12) took the lead in the top of the first for the second straight night. Nathan Furman worked a leadoff walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout. With two outs, a balk from starter Jonny Cuevas forced in the game’s first run.

In the bottom of the inning, the RiverDogs (8-15) answered right back with a big frame. Chandler Simpson beat out a groundball to first base to open the inning with an infield single. Cooper Kinney followed by dropping a base hit into shallow right field that tied the game. The next hitter, Xavier Isaac rolled an RBI single up the middle as the Dogs moved in front 2-1. The inning was punctuated by a two-run home run from Kamren James as the lead grew to 4-1. The left fielder hit his first professional home run on Tuesday.

From that point forward, everything went Lynchburg’s way. Bubba Filia closed the gap to 4-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the second. The Hillcats grabbed the lead with three runs in the third and widened the gap to 10-4 with a four-run fourth. Single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, helped the Hillcats build their largest lead.

Having been held off the board for seven straight innings, the RiverDogs came alive in the final frame. Julio Meza doubled to start the inning, Willmer De La Cruz followed with a single and Kinney’s sacrifice fly with one out scored the first run of the stanza. Two walks and an error, plus a pair of wild pitches, allowed two more runs to score. Lynchburg made one last move to the bullpen with two on and Ryan Spikes at the plate. Luis Almonte induced Spikes into a fly out to shallow right as the game came to an end.

Wuilfredo Antunez collected three hits, three RBI and three runs scored for Lynchburg. The Hillcats also received two hits from Maik Collado and Tyresse Turner. Simpson tallied three hits and stole two bases for the RiverDogs. Dominic Keegan went 2-5.

Cuevas took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, in 3.0 innings. Jack Hartman, the first reliever into the game, was charged with four runs, only one of them earned, in 0.2 innings. Samuel Mejia went 3.0 innings after Hartman, surrendering a pair of runs. Alex Cook was impressive over the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one batter to reach base.

Ballpark Fun

Celebrities can often be seen in the ballpark at a RiverDogs game and Wednesday night was no different. Austen Kroll, owner of The Kings Calling Brewing Company and star of the hit Bravo TV show Southern Charm was on hand to throw out a first pitch.

The series resumes on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. on a Budweiser™ Thirsty Thursday. RHP Yoniel Curet (0-1, 7.84) will get the starting nod for the RiverDogs. LHP Parker Messick (1-0, 2.08) will work opposite him for Lynchburg. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.