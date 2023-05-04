SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Marines reunite with beloved dogs they rescued overseas

Dogs reunited with Marines who saved them overseas
By Kassie Simmons and Debra Worley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Military members are known to be heroes, but three Marines from southeastern North Carolina have a heroic tale of a different kind after saving a dog and her puppies.

“Seeing them for the first time again is definitely a heartwarming thing,” Sgt. Joshua Echevarria said. “I don’t know if he fully recognizes me or remembers me, but I definitely remember him.”

A reunion of the Marines and the dogs was nearly a year in the making after U.S. Marines Sgt. Colin Bettner, Cpt. Britta Vivaldi and Echevarria found a pregnant, malnourished dog while deployed in southeast Asia.

“She was pretty much being starved and on death row,” Vivaldi said. “One of the Marines broke her out of the box in which she was being starved in and brought her over to our camp.”

They nursed her back to health and helped her give birth to three puppies.

The Marines named the mother Cardi and the puppies Cindy, Hector, and Ivar. Quickly, the pups became part of the Marines’ pack.

The group of Marines couldn’t bear to leave the pups behind, so Paws of War stepped in to help.

Paws of War is a nonprofit organization that honors and supports veterans and active military members.

“They were very serious about helping us out,” Echevarria said. “I’m very thankful for them because without them, these dogs would still be suffering over there.”

After a lengthy process, the dogs were finally reunited with the Marines in southeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a Wednesday shooting...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Wadmalaw Island shooting
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
Crews searched for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County Monday.
Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working an active investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police working ‘active investigation’

Latest News

A video was captured Tuesday morning on a ring camera showing a wheel rolling off a school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tire falls off school bus carrying young children
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
More than $18 million is headed to Dorchester County to improve water and wastewater...
Dorchester Co. awarded $18M in infrastructure grants
Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday morning to establish the Education Scholarship Trust...
McMaster signs education vouchers bill
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks