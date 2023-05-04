SC Lottery
Rain chance increases this weekend, summer-like heat next week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a chilly start to our Thursday across the Lowcountry with many in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will warm quickly today under lots of sunshine as the wind finally starts to calm down. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 70s. A clear sky tonight will lead to temperatures in the low to mid 50s Friday morning. Clouds will increase Friday ahead our next storm system that will increase our rain chance over the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday. The chance of rain will go up Friday night into Saturday with a few showers and storms possible. Similar deal on Sunday but thankfully there should be plenty of dry time this weekend. Enjoy the “cooler” temperatures while we have them, a big warm-up is on the way and some inland areas could near 90° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 77.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 80.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84.

