SC animal shelters see impact from nationwide veterinarian shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nationwide shortage of veterinarians is impacting clinics here at home. Non-profits like animal shelters are taking the brunt of it and it’s causing a ripple effect.

Experts say we need 41,000 veterinarians nationwide by 2030 to meet the demands.

While it may be more difficult to get an appointment at a veterinarian’s office, keeping veterinarians on staff in the nonprofit sector is an even bigger challenge.

Charleston Animal Society is one of the animal shelters in the Lowcountry that still has licensed veterinarians on staff.

Forty-nine of the 75 shelters across the state have no veterinarians on staff at all, meaning one must be called in for an emergency or the animal must be taken to another clinic.

The shortage also impacts routine procedures. In South Carolina, vaccinations must be given under the direct supervision of a veterinarian, and surgeries like spaying and neutering are done by doctors as well.

Without those procedures, the animals can’t be adopted.

South Carolina is only of the only states without a vet school.

Clemson University is exploring the possibility of developing a vet school with help from the legislature.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.